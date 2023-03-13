It’s a good day to be an 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shareholder

In the latest session, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) closed at $12.00 down -5.96% from its previous closing price of $12.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2097010 shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 89bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Atkinson Edward Morrow III sold 10,000 shares for $13.60 per share. The transaction valued at 136,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Martins Ryan sold 2,540 shares of ETNB for $35,281 on Feb 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 58,578 shares after completing the transaction at $13.89 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Martins Ryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,480 shares for $14.41 each. As a result, the insider received 21,327 and left with 32,868 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $15.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETNB has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 47.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.17M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.15M, compared to 4.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.19% and a Short% of Float of 12.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.49 and -$3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.04. EPS for the following year is -$2.78, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$3.55.