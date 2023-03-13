It’s a good day to be an Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $4.00, down -5.99% from its previous closing price of $4.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573644 shares were traded. WVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WVE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 23, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $13.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 31, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when BOLNO PAUL sold 29,400 shares for $4.04 per share. The transaction valued at 118,776 led to the insider holds 407,425 shares of the business.

Francis Chris sold 10,258 shares of WVE for $41,340 on Feb 16. The insider now owns 79,714 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Vargeese Chandra, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,249 shares for $4.03 each. As a result, the insider received 41,303 and left with 106,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 88.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WVE has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8838, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8926.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WVE traded 746.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 363.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.79M. Insiders hold about 28.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WVE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.5M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.01. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.66.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7M, an increase of 300.00% over than the figure of $300.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.96M, down -77.20% from the average estimate.