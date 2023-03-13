It’s an appealing income play to consider iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

The price of iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) closed at $4.90 in the last session, down -6.84% from day before closing price of $5.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1340403 shares were traded. IHRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8650.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IHRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $10 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B bought 17,500 shares for $5.45 per share. The transaction valued at 95,356 led to the insider holds 138,535 shares of the business.

PITTMAN ROBERT W bought 94,518 shares of IHRT for $525,331 on Mar 03. The Chairman and CEO now owns 1,883,295 shares after completing the transaction at $5.56 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, BRESSLER RICHARD J, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 94,518 shares for $5.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 523,072 and bolstered with 1,606,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IHRT has reached a high of $20.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.0002, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1172.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IHRT traded on average about 674.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 148.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.35M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.49% stake in the company. Shares short for IHRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 6.05M, compared to 5.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.84 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, iHeartMedia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $826.49M, a decrease of -2.00% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $851.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $793.32M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.56B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.