It’s an appealing income play to consider Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)

The price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) closed at $241.64 in the last session, down -5.39% from day before closing price of $255.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 817695 shares were traded. MDGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $255.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $236.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MDGL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 20, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $250 from $170 previously.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on December 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $203 to $280.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Waltermire Robert E. sold 5,000 shares for $274.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,372,081 led to the insider holds 5,667 shares of the business.

Waltermire Robert E. sold 5,000 shares of MDGL for $1,360,357 on Feb 28. The Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev. now owns 5,667 shares after completing the transaction at $272.07 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Levy Richard S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,489 shares for $293.15 each. As a result, the insider received 6,592,686 and left with 9,100 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDGL has reached a high of $315.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 282.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MDGL traded on average about 664.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 429.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.56M. Insiders hold about 17.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDGL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 943.25k with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 1.12M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.47 and a low estimate of -$5.13, while EPS last year was -$3.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.64, with high estimates of -$3.55 and low estimates of -$5.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$15.65 and -$17.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$16.82. EPS for the following year is -$18.35, with 13 analysts recommending between -$9.1 and -$24.92.