It’s an appealing income play to consider Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

The price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) closed at $10.35 in the last session, down -5.91% from day before closing price of $11.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2310370 shares were traded. VKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.26.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VKTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $12.

On June 05, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 05, 2020, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 45,000 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 111,195 led to the insider holds 111,250 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $11.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VKTX traded on average about 4.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.77M. Insiders hold about 10.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 5.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 5.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.42.