It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Banc of California Inc. (BANC) stock

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) closed the day trading at $15.10 down -2.01% from the previous closing price of $15.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 945512 shares were traded. BANC stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BANC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 23, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On July 08, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $19.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 08, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Barker James Andrew bought 35,000 shares for $16.53 per share. The transaction valued at 578,676 led to the insider holds 124,680 shares of the business.

Barker James Andrew bought 13,435 shares of BANC for $222,154 on Jan 24. The Director now owns 89,680 shares after completing the transaction at $16.54 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banc’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BANC has reached a high of $20.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BANC traded about 393.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BANC traded about 473.08k shares per day. A total of 59.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.76% stake in the company. Shares short for BANC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 939.16k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Dividends & Splits

BANC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13.