It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) stock

The closing price of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) was $20.61 for the day, down -3.56% from the previous closing price of $21.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 936718 shares were traded. XPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XPRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 25,000 shares for $23.50 per share. The transaction valued at 587,500 led to the insider holds 116,312 shares of the business.

KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 8,779 shares of XPRO for $202,224 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 147,570 shares after completing the transaction at $23.04 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,963 shares for $23.02 each. As a result, the insider received 229,330 and left with 156,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPRO has reached a high of $24.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.58.

Shares Statistics:

XPRO traded an average of 731.09K shares per day over the past three months and 891.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XPRO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 3.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $339M to a low estimate of $333M. As of the current estimate, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $295.67M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $317.5M, an increase of 13.20% less than the figure of $14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $337M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $825.76M, up 53.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.