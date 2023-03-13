It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) stock

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) closed the day trading at $8.53 down -8.82% from the previous closing price of $9.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4496077 shares were traded. VTNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTNR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 01, 2023, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $14.

On February 08, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on February 08, 2023, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Cowart Benjamin P sold 66,667 shares for $10.05 per share. The transaction valued at 670,003 led to the insider holds 5,583,941 shares of the business.

Cowart Benjamin P sold 66,666 shares of VTNR for $539,995 on Feb 27. The CEO and President now owns 5,650,608 shares after completing the transaction at $8.10 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Cowart Benjamin P, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 66,666 shares for $8.13 each. As a result, the insider received 541,995 and left with 5,717,274 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTNR has reached a high of $18.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTNR traded about 2.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTNR traded about 4.53M shares per day. A total of 75.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTNR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.95M with a Short Ratio of 23.18M, compared to 21.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30.33% and a Short% of Float of 34.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $930.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $957.88M to a low estimate of $887.9M. As of the current estimate, Vertex Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.96M, an estimated increase of 2,905.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $758.4M, an increase of 1,785.80% less than the figure of $2,905.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $758.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $758.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.78M, up 2,310.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.