National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) closed at $20.07 in the last session, down -7.85% from day before closing price of $21.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2334590 shares were traded. EYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EYE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 301.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Acharya Ravi sold 1,394 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 55,760 led to the insider holds 832 shares of the business.

Hepner Virginia A bought 1,000 shares of EYE for $25,707 on May 13. The Director now owns 12,588 shares after completing the transaction at $25.71 per share. On May 12, another insider, Brandman Jared, who serves as the SVP, GC and Secretary of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $23.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 116,225 and bolstered with 18,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYE has reached a high of $45.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EYE traded on average about 990.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.46M. Shares short for EYE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.75M with a Short Ratio of 7.10M, compared to 6.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 9.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $470.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $483M to a low estimate of $462.2M. As of the current estimate, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $477.85M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $562.32M, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $586.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $548.82M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.