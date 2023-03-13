NRIX (Nurix Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) closed at $8.56 in the last session, down -5.62% from day before closing price of $9.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663033 shares were traded. NRIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On February 28, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $11.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on October 11, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Hansen Gwenn sold 1,412 shares for $11.78 per share. The transaction valued at 16,633 led to the insider holds 23,009 shares of the business.

van Houte Hans sold 924 shares of NRIX for $10,884 on Jan 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 76,765 shares after completing the transaction at $11.78 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Ring Christine, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 848 shares for $11.78 each. As a result, the insider received 9,989 and left with 7,261 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRIX has reached a high of $19.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRIX traded on average about 331.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 369.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NRIX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 4.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.30% and a Short% of Float of 12.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.82 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.91, with high estimates of -$0.84 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.29 and -$4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.6. EPS for the following year is -$3.76, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.82 and -$4.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15M to a low estimate of $5.9M. As of the current estimate, Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.62M, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.68M, an increase of 2.20% less than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $117M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.63M, up 52.60% from the average estimate.