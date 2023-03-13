Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) closed the day trading at $14.16 down -2.55% from the previous closing price of $14.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 42221642 shares were traded. RIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RIVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 15, 2023, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when McDonough Claire sold 2,902 shares for $20.78 per share. The transaction valued at 60,304 led to the insider holds 72,902 shares of the business.

Baker Jeff sold 2,331 shares of RIVN for $44,254 on Feb 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 87,000 shares after completing the transaction at $18.98 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, McDonough Claire, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,090 shares for $18.99 each. As a result, the insider received 39,694 and left with 75,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has reached a high of $56.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RIVN traded about 30.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RIVN traded about 55.36M shares per day. A total of 925.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 801.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RIVN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 43.62M with a Short Ratio of 35.16M, compared to 45.36M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 11.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.52 and a low estimate of -$2.2, while EPS last year was -$2.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.58, with high estimates of -$0.89 and low estimates of -$2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.42 and -$8.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.72. EPS for the following year is -$5.53, with 17 analysts recommending between -$4.16 and -$7.91.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $746.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $868.8M to a low estimate of $614M. As of the current estimate, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54M, an estimated increase of 1,282.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $860.97M, an increase of 806.30% less than the figure of $1,282.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511.2M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55M, up 3,048.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.79B and the low estimate is $4.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 205.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.