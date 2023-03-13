Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) was $5.13 for the day, down -2.47% from the previous closing price of $5.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796070 shares were traded. STRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 18, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On December 03, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 03, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when NEWELL WILLIAM J bought 10,000 shares for $7.75 per share. The transaction valued at 77,508 led to the insider holds 116,525 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRO has reached a high of $9.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.24.

Shares Statistics:

STRO traded an average of 563.76K shares per day over the past three months and 431.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.06M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for STRO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 2.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.41. EPS for the following year is -$2.76, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.73 and -$4.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.3M to a low estimate of $4.9M. As of the current estimate, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.65M, an estimated increase of 35.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.72M, an increase of 149.60% over than the figure of $35.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.88M, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.24M and the low estimate is $33.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.