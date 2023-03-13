The name Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.59, down -6.63% from its previous closing price of $31.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637018 shares were traded. KYMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KYMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $32 from $47 previously.

On August 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 15, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Jacobs Bruce N. sold 1,370 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 42,465 led to the insider holds 104,568 shares of the business.

Gollob Jared sold 1,298 shares of KYMR for $40,233 on Mar 02. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 74,709 shares after completing the transaction at $31.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Caughey Elaine, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 714 shares for $31.00 each. As a result, the insider received 22,132 and left with 18,986 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KYMR has reached a high of $44.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KYMR traded 715.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 444.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.98M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KYMR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.41M with a Short Ratio of 9.46M, compared to 8.05M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.16% and a Short% of Float of 21.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.92, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.93. EPS for the following year is -$2.72, with 17 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$4.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $21.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $85M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.28M, an estimated increase of 41.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.98M, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $41.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.4M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KYMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.83M, down -30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189M and the low estimate is $38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.