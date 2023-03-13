The name Vroom Inc. (VRM) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Vroom Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.85, down -6.15% from its previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0558 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4173932 shares were traded. VRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8506.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 4,809 shares for $0.92 per share. The transaction valued at 4,428 led to the insider holds 203,293 shares of the business.

Moran Patricia sold 1,038 shares of VRM for $956 on Mar 06. The CLO & Secretary now owns 438,458 shares after completing the transaction at $0.92 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Stott Carol Denise, who serves as the Chief People & Culture Officer of the company, sold 7,615 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider received 9,062 and left with 429,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0505, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2887.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRM traded 3.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 19.65M with a Short Ratio of 22.20M, compared to 25.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.22% and a Short% of Float of 15.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.68 and -$2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.83. EPS for the following year is -$2.29, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$2.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $272.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $305.65M to a low estimate of $230.8M. As of the current estimate, Vroom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $934.49M, an estimated decrease of -70.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $311.73M, a decrease of -66.30% over than the figure of -$70.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $339.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $276.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, down -36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.