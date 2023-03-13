There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Albemarle Corporation (ALB) can be one of them

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) closed the day trading at $225.13 down -4.91% from the previous closing price of $236.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2615276 shares were traded. ALB stock price reached its highest trading level at $235.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $223.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on January 31, 2023, Reiterated its Underperform rating but revised its target price to $240 from $200 previously.

On January 26, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $310.

Vertical Research Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $275.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Tozier Scott sold 5,700 shares for $251.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,432,980 led to the insider holds 69,503 shares of the business.

Tozier Scott sold 417 shares of ALB for $106,539 on Mar 01. The EVP & CFO now owns 75,203 shares after completing the transaction at $255.49 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Tozier Scott, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 1,719 shares for $220.00 each. As a result, the insider received 378,180 and left with 63,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Albemarle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has reached a high of $334.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $172.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 252.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 255.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALB traded about 1.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALB traded about 1.54M shares per day. A total of 117.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.34M, compared to 3.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Dividends & Splits

ALB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.54 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32. The current Payout Ratio is 6.90% for ALB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.65 and a low estimate of $7.23, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.19, with high estimates of $8.24 and low estimates of $4.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.98 and $20.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.55. EPS for the following year is $28.43, with 24 analysts recommending between $36.1 and $22.65.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.63B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.91B to a low estimate of $2.4B. As of the current estimate, Albemarle Corporation’s year-ago sales were $894.2M, an estimated increase of 194.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.67B, an increase of 136.70% less than the figure of $194.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33B, up 120.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.41B and the low estimate is $7.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.