There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) can be one of them

The closing price of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) was $7.18 for the day, down -9.11% from the previous closing price of $7.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 943167 shares were traded. ALDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On December 16, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2020, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 15,000 shares for $7.85 per share. The transaction valued at 117,750 led to the insider holds 11,350,085 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 100,000 shares of ALDX for $750,000 on Aug 09. The 10% Owner now owns 11,335,085 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 97,000 shares for $7.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 702,280 and bolstered with 11,235,085 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALDX has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.72.

Shares Statistics:

ALDX traded an average of 389.58K shares per day over the past three months and 539.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.95M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALDX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 1.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$2.7.