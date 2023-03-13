There are many powerful catalysts in the market: KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) can be one of them

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) closed the day trading at $17.05 up 1.25% from the previous closing price of $16.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5524423 shares were traded. BEKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BEKE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $21.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEKE has reached a high of $21.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BEKE traded about 10.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BEKE traded about 7.59M shares per day. A total of 1.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 877.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEKE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 31.05M with a Short Ratio of 31.87M, compared to 31.37M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.63B to a low estimate of $2.19B. As of the current estimate, KE Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.47B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, an increase of 17.70% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.22B, down -21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.2B and the low estimate is $8.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.