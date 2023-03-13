There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) can be one of them

The closing price of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) was $0.97 for the day, down -1.55% from the previous closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0153 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640354 shares were traded. LTRPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8600.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LTRPA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 16, 2018, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Henderson Dustin bought 1,000 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 690 led to the insider holds 197,569 shares of the business.

Henderson Dustin bought 15,000 shares of LTRPA for $12,750 on Nov 28. The Shareholder now owns 196,569 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Henderson Dustin, who serves as the Shareholder of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,500 and bolstered with 181,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRPA has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1459, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0357.

Shares Statistics:

LTRPA traded an average of 421.58K shares per day over the past three months and 289.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.34M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRPA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 707.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 690.69k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.