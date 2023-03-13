There is a good chance ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) closed at $9.67 in the last session, down -5.10% from day before closing price of $10.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13861428 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $18.

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on September 07, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Linse Michael sold 1,989,958 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 19,899,580 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Linse Michael sold 508,101 shares of CHPT for $5,121,795 on Jan 09. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.08 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Loewenthal William J, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 3,115 shares for $8.94 each. As a result, the insider received 27,860 and left with 432,892 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $20.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHPT traded on average about 9.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 341.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 334.88M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 48.56M with a Short Ratio of 48.59M, compared to 51.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.21% and a Short% of Float of 17.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $166.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $177M to a low estimate of $162M. As of the current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.67M, an estimated increase of 106.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.74M, an increase of 82.20% less than the figure of $106.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.42M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $476.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $481.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.01M, up 99.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $737.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.69M and the low estimate is $600M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.