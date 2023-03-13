There Is Still Room For Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) closed the day trading at $8.30 down -5.36% from the previous closing price of $8.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6586023 shares were traded. PACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PACB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On January 20, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $12.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on January 05, 2023, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when HENRY CHRISTIAN O sold 13,769 shares for $9.49 per share. The transaction valued at 130,709 led to the insider holds 1,222,939 shares of the business.

Van Oene Mark sold 6,268 shares of PACB for $59,502 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 965,871 shares after completing the transaction at $9.49 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Kim Susan G., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,045 shares for $9.49 each. As a result, the insider received 47,892 and left with 323,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PACB traded about 4.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PACB traded about 3.66M shares per day. A total of 226.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.29M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PACB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 24.2M with a Short Ratio of 23.02M, compared to 22.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.70% and a Short% of Float of 13.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $26.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.35M to a low estimate of $23M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.02M, an estimated decrease of -27.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.99M, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of -$27.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.51M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $201.87M and the low estimate is $163.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.