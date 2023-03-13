There Is Still Room For X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) was $0.89 for the day, down -2.86% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0261 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1772585 shares were traded. XFOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XFOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On December 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On December 23, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 23, 2019, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Mostafa Adam S. sold 27,721 shares for $0.93 per share. The transaction valued at 25,781 led to the insider holds 146,196 shares of the business.

Ragan Paula sold 21,695 shares of XFOR for $20,176 on Feb 13. The President and CEO now owns 613,215 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, DiBiase Mary, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,348 shares for $0.93 each. As a result, the insider received 4,044 and left with 170,906 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $2.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0064, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2516.

Shares Statistics:

XFOR traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 734.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.54M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$1.