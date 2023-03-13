There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT).

As of close of business last night, 2seventy bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.18, down -4.95% from its previous closing price of $10.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1837164 shares were traded. TSVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.88.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSVT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On May 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On February 10, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Baird William D III sold 637 shares for $12.86 per share. The transaction valued at 8,192 led to the insider holds 210,303 shares of the business.

Heffron Nicola sold 60 shares of TSVT for $882 on Feb 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 89,182 shares after completing the transaction at $14.70 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Leschly Nick, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,587 shares for $10.46 each. As a result, the insider received 68,889 and left with 536,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSVT has reached a high of $19.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSVT traded 757.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.30M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TSVT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.85M, compared to 1.64M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.57% and a Short% of Float of 9.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.1 and a low estimate of -$1.8, while EPS last year was -$2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.39, with high estimates of -$1.1 and low estimates of -$1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.63 and -$8.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.69. EPS for the following year is -$5.21, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.92 and -$6.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $15.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.75M to a low estimate of $13.5M. As of the current estimate, 2seventy bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.03M, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.44M, an increase of 190.00% over than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.52M, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $114.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $181.88M and the low estimate is $63.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 128.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.