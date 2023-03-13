There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Altice USA Inc. (ATUS).

As of close of business last night, Altice USA Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.58, down -6.04% from its previous closing price of $3.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4911538 shares were traded. ATUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5300.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATUS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 315,284 led to the insider holds 1,323,925 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $13.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9710.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATUS traded 4.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 456.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.39M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 34.49M with a Short Ratio of 33.57M, compared to 27.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.56% and a Short% of Float of 17.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $2.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.44B to a low estimate of $2.37B. As of the current estimate, Altice USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.52B, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.34B, a decrease of -3.40% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.09B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.55B and the low estimate is $9.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.