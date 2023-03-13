There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL).

In the latest session, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) closed at $2.63 down -3.31% from its previous closing price of $2.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888290 shares were traded. CNSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $5.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNSL has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2460.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNSL has traded an average of 455.70K shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 111.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.14M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CNSL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 1.88M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $287.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $288.1M to a low estimate of $286.36M. As of the current estimate, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $318.48M, an estimated decrease of -9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $284.09M, a decrease of -5.40% over than the figure of -$9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $284.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $284.09M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.