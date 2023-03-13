There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Inhibrx Inc. (INBX).

As of close of business last night, Inhibrx Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.45, down -5.71% from its previous closing price of $22.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 777219 shares were traded. INBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INBX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on March 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On September 21, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Eckelman Brendan P. sold 40,000 shares for $24.21 per share. The transaction valued at 968,231 led to the insider holds 2,035,553 shares of the business.

Lappe Mark sold 60 shares of INBX for $1,501 on Feb 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,486,192 shares after completing the transaction at $25.02 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Eckelman Brendan P., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 11,250 shares for $25.45 each. As a result, the insider received 286,355 and left with 2,075,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 450.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INBX has reached a high of $34.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INBX traded 430.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 494.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.25M. Insiders hold about 27.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INBX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 3.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.48% and a Short% of Float of 19.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.83 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.02 and -$3.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.36. EPS for the following year is -$3.42, with 4 analysts recommending between -$3.31 and -$3.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.23M, down -64.00% from the average estimate.