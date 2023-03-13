There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)

The closing price of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) was $8.03 for the day, down -3.49% from the previous closing price of $8.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3736125 shares were traded. BHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Carson Seana sold 292 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 2,721 led to the insider holds 359,185 shares of the business.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares of BHC for $77,606,339 on Jun 01. The 10% Owner now owns 310,449,643 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On May 10, another insider, Bausch Health Companies Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 35,000,000 shares for $17.05 each. As a result, the insider received 596,925,000 and left with 315,000,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $24.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.45.

Shares Statistics:

BHC traded an average of 5.82M shares per day over the past three months and 4.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 362.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.64M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 24M with a Short Ratio of 27.48M, compared to 26.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.14 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $2.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.09B. As of the current estimate, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.99B, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.96B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.45B and the low estimate is $8.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.