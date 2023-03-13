There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) closed the day trading at $4.50 down -1.53% from the previous closing price of $4.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12572666 shares were traded. SABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SABR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares for $6.87 per share. The transaction valued at 4,912 led to the insider holds 50,626 shares of the business.

Randolfi Michael O bought 100,000 shares of SABR for $478,750 on Nov 22. The Executive Vice President, CFO now owns 209,170 shares after completing the transaction at $4.79 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, MANDEL GAIL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 715 shares for $5.56 each. As a result, the insider received 3,975 and left with 51,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $11.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2557, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2428.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SABR traded about 5.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SABR traded about 7.53M shares per day. A total of 328.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.47M. Shares short for SABR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 36.93M with a Short Ratio of 38.94M, compared to 37.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.25% and a Short% of Float of 11.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $665.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $673M to a low estimate of $651.1M. As of the current estimate, Sabre Corporation’s year-ago sales were $500.64M, an estimated increase of 33.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $774.87M, an increase of 32.50% less than the figure of $33.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $774.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $774.87M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 52.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.