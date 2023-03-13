This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

In the latest session, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) closed at $1.58 down -2.47% from its previous closing price of $1.62. On the day, 977735 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aeva Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.10 and its Current Ratio is at 22.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

On April 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On July 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $11.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 19, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Dardashti Soroush Salehian sold 35,851 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 72,283 led to the insider holds 23,824,040 shares of the business.

Dardashti Soroush Salehian sold 52,600 shares of AEVA for $105,668 on Feb 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 23,859,891 shares after completing the transaction at $2.01 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Dardashti Soroush Salehian, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 362,849 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider received 739,196 and left with 23,912,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEVA has reached a high of $4.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6474, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3504.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEVA has traded an average of 1.24M shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 217.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.01M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AEVA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 5.76M, compared to 6.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $2.7M. As of the current estimate, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.87M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.87M, an increase of 240.40% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.27M, down -23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.5M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 175.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.