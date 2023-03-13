This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

In the latest session, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) closed at $3.05 down -5.86% from its previous closing price of $3.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5913251 shares were traded. SID stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SID has reached a high of $5.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0152.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SID has traded an average of 3.06M shares per day and 3.96M over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 654.89M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SID as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 4.36M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SID is 0.50, from 0.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.01%. The current Payout Ratio is 100.65% for SID, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.07B to a low estimate of $2.07B. As of the current estimate, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.73B and the low estimate is $8.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.