This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Curis Inc. (CRIS)

As of close of business last night, Curis Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.63, down -7.41% from its previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0503 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535627 shares were traded. CRIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6810 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6200.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRIS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On March 25, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRIS has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6856, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8387.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRIS traded 794.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 423.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.67M. Insiders hold about 5.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CRIS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.7M to a low estimate of $2.9M. As of the current estimate, Curis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.13M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.62M, an increase of 27.40% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.06M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.65M, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12M and the low estimate is $10.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.