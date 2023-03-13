This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: HashiCorp Inc. (HCP)

As of close of business last night, HashiCorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $27.93, down -6.05% from its previous closing price of $29.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2563987 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HCP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 24, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $34.

On February 13, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on February 13, 2023, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Dadgar Armon sold 38,000 shares for $29.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,107,103 led to the insider holds 1,748,000 shares of the business.

Dadgar Armon sold 38,000 shares of HCP for $1,163,950 on Feb 22. The Chief Technology Officer, now owns 1,786,000 shares after completing the transaction at $30.63 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Welihinda Navam, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $30.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,500,420 and left with 7,851 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $60.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HCP traded 1.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 187.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.09M, compared to 6.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $124.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.9M to a low estimate of $123.61M. As of the current estimate, HashiCorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.52M, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.71M, an increase of 27.60% less than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $465M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $463.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $464.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.77M, up 44.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $592.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $615M and the low estimate is $571.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.