This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

As of close of business last night, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.60, down -6.49% from its previous closing price of $20.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 943182 shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RYTM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $28.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Mazabraud Yann sold 1,177 shares for $27.03 per share. The transaction valued at 31,814 led to the insider holds 3,827 shares of the business.

Smith Hunter C sold 702 shares of RYTM for $18,863 on Feb 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 59,406 shares after completing the transaction at $26.87 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Chien Jennifer, who serves as the EVP, Head of North America of the company, sold 635 shares for $26.87 each. As a result, the insider received 17,062 and left with 4,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 50.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $34.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RYTM traded 618.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.17M. Shares short for RYTM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.74M with a Short Ratio of 8.11M, compared to 7.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.73% and a Short% of Float of 19.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.68 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.42 and -$3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.53. EPS for the following year is -$3.02, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.6 and -$3.92.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $7.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $9M to a low estimate of $5.4M. As of the current estimate, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.82M, an estimated increase of 286.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.94M, an increase of 630.30% over than the figure of $286.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15M, up 598.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.3M and the low estimate is $33.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 189.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.