Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) closed the day trading at $19.52 up 0.72% from the previous closing price of $19.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3364182 shares were traded. BMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BMBL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On December 08, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 08, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Blackstone Holdings III GP Man sold 11,750,000 shares for $22.17 per share. The transaction valued at 260,532,750 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P. sold 11,750,000 shares of BMBL for $260,532,750 on Mar 08. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $22.17 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, BTOA – NQ L.L.C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,750,000 shares for $22.17 each. As a result, the insider received 260,532,750 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $39.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BMBL traded about 2.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BMBL traded about 4.24M shares per day. A total of 129.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.74M. Shares short for BMBL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.77M, compared to 9.49M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.97% and a Short% of Float of 12.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $235.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $240.4M to a low estimate of $231.37M. As of the current estimate, Bumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $208.22M, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.66M, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of $13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $246.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $904.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $895.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $899.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $765.66M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.