Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) closed the day trading at $129.45 down -7.96% from the previous closing price of $140.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1540012 shares were traded. MNDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNDY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $150 from $125 previously.

On December 12, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $130 to $140.

On October 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $135.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on October 13, 2022, with a $135 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNDY has reached a high of $192.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNDY traded about 695.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNDY traded about 885.69k shares per day. A total of 47.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.58M. Insiders hold about 19.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNDY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 2.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.55% and a Short% of Float of 15.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$2.13.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $141.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $142.05M to a low estimate of $139.95M. As of the current estimate, monday.com Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $95.55M, an estimated increase of 47.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.12M, an increase of 38.40% less than the figure of $47.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.84M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $511.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $509.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $510.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.15M, up 65.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $661.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693.7M and the low estimate is $603M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.