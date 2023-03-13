Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Paysafe Limited (PSFE)

The closing price of Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) was $19.14 for the day, down -8.99% from the previous closing price of $21.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695652 shares were traded. PSFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSFE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on August 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

On August 11, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $3.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.25 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSFE has reached a high of $45.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.84.

Shares Statistics:

PSFE traded an average of 542.83K shares per day over the past three months and 458.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.96M. Insiders hold about 27.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PSFE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$29.52 and -$29.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$29.64. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.8 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $379M to a low estimate of $373.5M. As of the current estimate, Paysafe Limited’s year-ago sales were $371.66M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $375.91M, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $384.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $364.69M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.