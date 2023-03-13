Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $13.53 in the prior trading day, Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) closed at $12.40, down -8.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1030142 shares were traded. TRIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $12.50.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $12.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Kundich Ronald bought 300 shares for $10.46 per share. The transaction valued at 3,138 led to the insider holds 126,704 shares of the business.

Lund David Michael bought 2,700 shares of TRIN for $28,296 on Dec 09. The CFO, EVP – Finance & Treasurer now owns 6,200 shares after completing the transaction at $10.48 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Lund David Michael, who serves as the CFO, EVP – Finance & Treasurer of the company, bought 900 shares for $10.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,513 and bolstered with 69,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRIN has reached a high of $19.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 314.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 354.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.91M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TRIN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 872.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 840.03k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TRIN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.14, compared to 1.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.39 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $38.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.6M to a low estimate of $35.2M. As of the current estimate, Trinity Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.61M, an estimated increase of 61.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.17M, an increase of 23.00% less than the figure of $61.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $142.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.19M, up 72.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $182.89M and the low estimate is $143.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.