Update from SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG): A steady trajectory

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) closed the day trading at $29.74 down -5.71% from the previous closing price of $31.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4322419 shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $30.

Scotiabank Downgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Underperform on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when HATKOFF CRAIG M sold 9,000 shares for $34.31 per share. The transaction valued at 308,790 led to the insider holds 2,052 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $83.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.51.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 63.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.99M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$3.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $205.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $220.96M to a low estimate of $187M. As of the current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $156.03M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.04M, an increase of 29.50% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $218.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $885.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $639M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $784.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.74M, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $800.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $891.14M and the low estimate is $659.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.