Update from Twilio Inc. (TWLO): A steady trajectory

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) closed the day trading at $64.36 down -6.59% from the previous closing price of $68.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6367574 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.33.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TWLO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $50 from $110 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $140 to $60.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Lawson Jeff bought 158,081 shares for $63.26 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000,103 led to the insider holds 226,397 shares of the business.

Dubinsky Donna bought 3,995 shares of TWLO for $250,558 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 13,232 shares after completing the transaction at $62.72 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Shipchandler Khozema, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 20,274 shares for $64.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,302,023 and left with 248,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $176.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TWLO traded about 4.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TWLO traded about 5.48M shares per day. A total of 185.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.93M, compared to 5.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 31 analysts recommending between $0.8 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

28 analysts predict $1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $994.73M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $842.74M, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 17.00% less than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $980M.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.84B, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.78B and the low estimate is $4.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.