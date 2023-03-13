Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) was $1.24 for the day, down -5.34% from the previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803314 shares were traded. VCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VCSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Breon Eric sold 289,673 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,167,382 led to the insider holds 567,889 shares of the business.

Breon Eric sold 143,564 shares of VCSA for $581,434 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 857,562 shares after completing the transaction at $4.05 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Breon Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,600 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 18,400 and left with 1,001,126 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vacasa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCSA has reached a high of $9.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5159, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6546.

Shares Statistics:

VCSA traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 576.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 226.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.01M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VCSA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.55M with a Short Ratio of 10.43M, compared to 10.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.5M to a low estimate of $202M. As of the current estimate, Vacasa Inc.’s year-ago sales were $192.1M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.82M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $233.29M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $889.06M, up 32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.