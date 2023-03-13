What shareholders can do to beat the market with Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) stock

In the latest session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) closed at $9.69 down -3.00% from its previous closing price of $9.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46362239 shares were traded. CCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Underweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $7.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,696 led to the insider holds 286,041 shares of the business.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares of CCL for $1,175,500 on May 25. The Director now owns 870,950 shares after completing the transaction at $11.76 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCL has reached a high of $21.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCL has traded an average of 39.53M shares per day and 31.32M over the past ten days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CCL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 121.52M with a Short Ratio of 124.25M, compared to 132.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.35% and a Short% of Float of 13.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.33B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.48B to a low estimate of $4.2B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 166.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.83B, an increase of 101.20% less than the figure of $166.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.71B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 72.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.92B and the low estimate is $21.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.