Which analyst expects American Well Corporation (AMWL) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) closed at $2.35 down -6.00% from its previous closing price of $2.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1401885 shares were traded. AMWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Well Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $5 previously.

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.20.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 07, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Knight Kurt sold 25,680 shares for $2.73 per share. The transaction valued at 70,109 led to the insider holds 1,381,401 shares of the business.

Shepardson Robert sold 56,858 shares of AMWL for $156,035 on Mar 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 836,847 shares after completing the transaction at $2.74 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Knight Kurt, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 43,255 shares for $2.74 each. As a result, the insider received 118,705 and left with 1,132,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4376, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8911.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMWL has traded an average of 1.51M shares per day and 1.44M over the past ten days. A total of 264.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.68M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.59M with a Short Ratio of 11.56M, compared to 12.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $78.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $82.1M to a low estimate of $77M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $72.75M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.07M, an increase of 16.90% over than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.54M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.79M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333.4M and the low estimate is $300.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.