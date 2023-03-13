Which analyst expects The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) closed at $30.49 down -5.40% from its previous closing price of $32.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 743755 shares were traded. TBBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On January 12, 2022, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Mielke Daniela bought 1,400 shares for $34.64 per share. The transaction valued at 48,502 led to the insider holds 18,180 shares of the business.

Caesar Erika R sold 4,388 shares of TBBK for $152,615 on Feb 10. The MD, Assist GC and CDO now owns 25,958 shares after completing the transaction at $34.78 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Cohn Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,040 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 505,039 and bolstered with 39,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBBK has reached a high of $37.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TBBK has traded an average of 326.15K shares per day and 344.2k over the past ten days. A total of 55.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.91M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TBBK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.56M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $3.89, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $78.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $78.6M to a low estimate of $77.87M. As of the current estimate, The Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.85M, an estimated increase of 48.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.11M, an increase of 50.50% over than the figure of $48.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.82M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $334.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $329.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $248.84M, up 32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $367.3M and the low estimate is $335.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.