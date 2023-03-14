A correction may be in store for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares?

In the latest session, Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) closed at $3.37 down -6.13% from its previous closing price of $3.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2793283 shares were traded. CNDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3250.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Conduent Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Skelton Clifford bought 47,675 shares for $4.23 per share. The transaction valued at 201,617 led to the insider holds 2,862,831 shares of the business.

Wood Stephen Henry bought 47,455 shares of CNDT for $199,786 on Aug 04. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 478,379 shares after completing the transaction at $4.21 per share. On May 09, another insider, Keyes Louis Edward, who serves as the EVP, Chief Revenue Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $4.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,750 and bolstered with 434,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNDT has reached a high of $5.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3418, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1899.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNDT has traded an average of 875.89K shares per day and 1.08M over the past ten days. A total of 216.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.75M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNDT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 3.07M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $991.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $994M to a low estimate of $989M. As of the current estimate, Conduent Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $941.5M, a decrease of -2.60% over than the figure of -$5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $948M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $935M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.14B, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.