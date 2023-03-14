A correction may be in store for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) shares?

As of close of business last night, Premier Financial Corp.’s stock clocked out at $21.27, down -3.49% from its previous closing price of $22.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536505 shares were traded. PFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PFC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Hileman Donald P. sold 1,500 shares for $24.96 per share. The transaction valued at 37,435 led to the insider holds 101,867 shares of the business.

Altman Louis Michael sold 13 shares of PFC for $321 on Jan 30. The Director now owns 2,860 shares after completing the transaction at $24.69 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Hileman Donald P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $30.66 each. As a result, the insider received 15,332 and left with 78,336 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Premier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFC has reached a high of $32.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PFC traded 124.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 149.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.95M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PFC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 470.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 372.09k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.99, PFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 41.90% for PFC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.02 and $2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.91. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $66.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.8M to a low estimate of $60.3M. As of the current estimate, Premier Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $57.89M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.97M, an increase of 13.30% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $314.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $246.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $269.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.92M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $276.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $320.5M and the low estimate is $253.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.