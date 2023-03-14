A correction may be in store for WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) shares?

As of close of business last night, WestRock Company’s stock clocked out at $28.43, down -4.63% from its previous closing price of $29.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4327035 shares were traded. WRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WRK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $45.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when RUSSELL CURREY M sold 55,000 shares for $36.51 per share. The transaction valued at 2,007,830 led to the insider holds 245,271 shares of the business.

O’Neal John L sold 5,173 shares of WRK for $220,111 on Aug 18. The President, Global Paper now owns 46,305 shares after completing the transaction at $42.55 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Nevels James E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,483 shares for $42.36 each. As a result, the insider received 105,180 and left with 14,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WestRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRK has reached a high of $54.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WRK traded 2.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 254.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WRK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 3.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.07, WRK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.38. The current Payout Ratio is 32.40% for WRK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2016 when the company split stock in a 11099:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.98 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.07. EPS for the following year is $3.23, with 9 analysts recommending between $4 and $1.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $5.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.43B to a low estimate of $4.84B. As of the current estimate, WestRock Company’s year-ago sales were $5.38B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.36B, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.8B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.26B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.12B and the low estimate is $19.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.