A glimpse at Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) closed at $33.78 down -4.28% from its previous closing price of $35.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2738208 shares were traded. FNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $56.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 20, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when LANE DANIEL D sold 5,531 shares for $37.44 per share. The transaction valued at 207,053 led to the insider holds 271,325 shares of the business.

Shea Peter O Jr sold 13,389 shares of FNF for $546,619 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 200,642 shares after completing the transaction at $40.83 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, SADOWSKI PETER T, who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 22,500 shares for $40.85 each. As a result, the insider received 919,231 and left with 105,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNF has reached a high of $48.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FNF has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 1.88M over the past ten days. A total of 269.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.82M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FNF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 4.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FNF is 1.80, from 1.35 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.45. The current Payout Ratio is 43.20% for FNF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1385:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.62 and $5.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.51. EPS for the following year is $5.06, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $4.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.75B to a low estimate of $2.7B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.8B, an estimated decrease of -43.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.49B, a decrease of -21.30% over than the figure of -$43.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.47B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.64B, down -24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.72B and the low estimate is $10.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.