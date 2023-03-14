A glimpse at HF Sinclair Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, HF Sinclair Corporation’s stock clocked out at $46.67, down -5.28% from its previous closing price of $49.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2633864 shares were traded. DINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DINO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

On March 02, 2023, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $52.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Jennings Michael sold 50,000 shares for $51.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,553,113 led to the insider holds 182,859 shares of the business.

LEE JAMES H sold 4,180 shares of DINO for $211,675 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 57,101 shares after completing the transaction at $50.64 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Holding Carol Orme, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,000,000 shares for $48.20 each. As a result, the insider received 241,000,000 and left with 40,822,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DINO has reached a high of $66.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DINO traded 2.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 199.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DINO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.42M with a Short Ratio of 6.55M, compared to 6.77M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 9.00% for DINO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.84 and a low estimate of $3.45, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.14, with high estimates of $2.83 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.62 and $13.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.79. EPS for the following year is $9.71, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.72 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $8.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.49B to a low estimate of $5.81B. As of the current estimate, HF Sinclair Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.62B, an estimated increase of 52.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.3B, a decrease of -2.20% less than the figure of $52.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.29B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DINO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.39B, up 106.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.79B and the low estimate is $22.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.