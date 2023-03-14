A glimpse at Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) closed at $14.03 down -7.45% from its previous closing price of $15.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599451 shares were traded. INSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On July 23, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Truist initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Chambrello Michael R. bought 10,070 shares for $9.93 per share. The transaction valued at 99,995 led to the insider holds 10,070 shares of the business.

Chambrello Michael R. bought 10,000 shares of INSE for $99,100 on May 24. The Director now owns 18,226 shares after completing the transaction at $9.91 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Inspired’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSE has reached a high of $16.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INSE has traded an average of 152.25K shares per day and 166.3k over the past ten days. A total of 26.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.85M. Insiders hold about 7.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INSE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 196k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 209.93k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $68.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $71.2M to a low estimate of $64.28M. As of the current estimate, Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.91M, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $278M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $275.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.9M, up 31.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $306.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $349.1M and the low estimate is $282.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.