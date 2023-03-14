A glimpse at Turtle Beach Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Turtle Beach Corporation’s stock clocked out at $6.86, down -6.41% from its previous closing price of $7.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624056 shares were traded. HEAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.68.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HEAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Ballard Lloyd Gregory bought 7,800 shares for $9.15 per share. The transaction valued at 71,370 led to the insider holds 46,522 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEAR has reached a high of $22.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HEAR traded 225.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 181.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HEAR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.1M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.77 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $110.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $112M to a low estimate of $109.4M. As of the current estimate, Turtle Beach Corporation’s year-ago sales were $109.43M, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.2M, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $251.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $366.35M, down -31.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $285.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300M and the low estimate is $264.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.