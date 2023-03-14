A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

After finishing at $34.59 in the prior trading day, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) closed at $34.01, down -1.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5100958 shares were traded. ARMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARMK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 153.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when MCKEE LYNN sold 30,817 shares for $42.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,308,490 led to the insider holds 281,714 shares of the business.

Harrington Lauren A sold 9,452 shares of ARMK for $401,521 on Dec 13. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 64,106 shares after completing the transaction at $42.48 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aramark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARMK has reached a high of $45.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 259.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.55M. Shares short for ARMK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.37M with a Short Ratio of 10.34M, compared to 10.54M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARMK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.17 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.71 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $4.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.51B to a low estimate of $4.32B. As of the current estimate, Aramark’s year-ago sales were $3.86B, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.54B, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.47B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.33B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.94B and the low estimate is $18.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.